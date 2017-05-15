Victoria Wood statue to be created by the sculptor behind the Eric Morecambe memorial

Artist Graham Ibbeson said he was "honoured and delighted" to be chosen to design the tribute to Wood

A life-size bronze statue of the late, great comedian Victoria Wood is set to be built in her hometown of Bury.

It will be designed and sculpted by Graham Ibbeson, the man who created the Eric Morecambe tribute which graces the promenade in the Lancashire seaside town that inspired Morecambe’s stage name.

The Victoria Wood memorial will be placed in Library Gardens in Wood’s hometown of Bury, Greater Manchester.

“I am honoured and delighted to be chosen as the sculptor to produce a bronze portrait of the much-loved comedian Victoria Wood,” Ibbeson told PA.

“Her unique humour was a product of northern roots; unpretentious, accessible, and well observed. I will try to mirror all these qualities in my sculpture by trying to capture the warmth of her character and personality, and also reflecting the nation’s affection (and indeed mine) for her unique talent.”

The announcement comes after Wood’s brother, Chris Foote Wood, set up a crowdfunding appeal to raise money for the commission.

He said on his Justgiving page: “I am very pleased indeed that we have been able to obtain the services of Graham Ibbeson. It was his statue of Eric Morecambe that first inspired me to try to get something similar for my multi-talented and much-loved sister Victoria.”

Chris is now hoping to raise an extra £40,000 to “ensure the statue depicts the best possible representation of Victoria”.

Bafta award-winning Victoria Wood died from cancer last year, aged 62. She was best known for creating and starring in TV sitcom Dinnerladies, as well as musical sketches such as the classic Let’s Do It.