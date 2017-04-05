Here’s your first look at the Anne of Green Gables reboot

Megan Fellowes made her name playing Anne of Green Gables in the 1980s and now it’s Amybeth McNulty’s turn.

The 15-year-old Irish Canadian actress takes on the role of Anne in Netflix’s new series about a young orphan who overcomes great adversity to find her way in the world.

Set in Canada’s Prince Edward Island in the late 1890s, Lucy Maud Montgomery’s 1908 novel tells the story of 11-year-old Anne (she’ll be 13 in the Netflix adaptation), who is mistakenly sent to live with a middle-aged brother and sister who had originally intended to adopt a boy to help them on their farm.

Geraldine James and RH Thomson will star as the Cuthberts in the series, which is due to debut on 12th May.

And to think, this feel-good coming of age tale has been adapted by Moira Walley-Beckett, an Emmy-winning writer who’s previously worked on Breaking Bad. Except, this time Anne is the one who knocks…