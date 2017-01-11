Accessibility Links

Sheridan Smith to star in new ITV series about insider trading

Clean Break is a six-part drama following a struggling mother who goes to desperate lengths to get her life back on track

Sheridan Smith is to star in a new ITV series rooted in the world of insider trading.

In the new six-part drama Clean Break, the award-winning Cilla actress will take on the role of an ordinary working class woman, Sam, who is caught between two worlds: the everyday life of a devoted mother and the criminal realm of trading information.

Sam is a cleaner who works on a zero hours contract, is fighting a custody battle for her children and struggles with an online gambling addiction. She realises she has access to lucrative stock market information which, if used correctly, could make her some serious money.

Shot in the contrasting settings of shiny Canary Wharf and modern suburbia, Clean Break explores how far Sam will go to survive.

Smith recently appeared on the sketch show Walliams & Friend and will star in upcoming BBC drama The Moorside, about the 2008 disappearance of Dewsbury schoolgirl Shannon Matthews, in February.

