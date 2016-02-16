Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. This bride found a clever way to include Doctor Who in her Indian wedding

This bride found a clever way to include Doctor Who in her Indian wedding

The Doctor loves a wedding

100429

The Doctor famously loves a wedding, but we can’t all be Amy Pond and drag the full sized Tardis along to the reception.

Advertisement

Instead, Reddit user msmeeple managed to include her fandom in the wedding in a subtle and beautiful way. 

100427
Advertisement

The design is a mehendi, traditional decoration applied to hands and feet of the bride and her party before the ceremony. In this case, the Tardis is around the bride’s ankle so it “wasn’t as noticible there to random people at the wedding,” but that’s not the only hidden detail. It’s also traditional for the groom’s name to be hidden somewhere in the design, and for the groom to try and find it.

Tags

All about Doctor Who

16617647-low_res-doctor-who-series-11
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

71988

Christopher Eccleston’s best moments as the Ninth Doctor

100101

What’s your dream Doctor Who spin-off?

100135

Michelle Gomez reveals her favourite ever Doctor Who moment and it’s hilariously brutal

100245

Doctor Who fan buys life-size Dalek without telling his wife. Now it lives at their daughter’s school

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more