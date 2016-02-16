This bride found a clever way to include Doctor Who in her Indian wedding

The Doctor famously loves a wedding, but we can’t all be Amy Pond and drag the full sized Tardis along to the reception.

Advertisement

Instead, Reddit user msmeeple managed to include her fandom in the wedding in a subtle and beautiful way.

Advertisement

The design is a mehendi, traditional decoration applied to hands and feet of the bride and her party before the ceremony. In this case, the Tardis is around the bride’s ankle so it “wasn’t as noticible there to random people at the wedding,” but that’s not the only hidden detail. It’s also traditional for the groom’s name to be hidden somewhere in the design, and for the groom to try and find it.