David Duchovny says he and Gillian Anderson “both went a little nuts” thanks to The X-Files

Hard to believe, but it’s been 14 years since David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson played bickering FBI special agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully in the super-successful US sci-fi series, The X-Files. It was 2002, the year of the Queen’s Golden Jubilee, and Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones had opened in cinemas. Friends still had a couple of years left – but it was curtains for The X-Files. After nine series and 202 episodes, the longest-running sci-fi show in US TV history was cancelled – and David Duchovny breathed a sigh of relief.

Towards the end, rumours emerged of on-set arguments between the two stars. The drama about unexplained phenomena was riven by unexplained personal difficulties. “We’d spent eight or nine years working together 12 to 14 hours a day,” Duchovny tells RT. “On top of that, we went from complete obscurity to worldwide stardom. Not just America. I think we both went somewhat crazy. It’s such a big change in someone’s life and such a strain on one’s time to make a show like that, so we both went a little nuts. You’d have to, right?

“At times we were nuts with one another, where she [Anderson] was acting crazy or I was acting crazy, or we were both acting crazy. But the thing about being crazy is you don’t know you’re crazy. I look back now and say, ‘Oh, I was a little nuts.’ And I think Gillian would say the same. We both appreciate why the other was crazy. We get it, and forgive.”

Duchovny also finds the third “star” of The X-Files – the show’s conspiracy theories – a little crazy to deal with. “People can’t keep secrets,” he declares. “I’ve never known anybody, not one person, to keep a secret. I find it hard to believe that they’re keeping aliens from us because it’s pretty juicy. You come home from work and you go, ‘Honey, I’ve got to tell you something but you’ve got to promise not to tell anyone. They’re here! I saw an alien today.’ She’s like, ‘I won’t tell anybody.’ And is then straight on the phone to her mom. That was my problem with JFK. There was no way. If there was a conspiracy to kill the president, somebody talks. Somebody along the way opens their mouth. There are too many people, too many secrets to keep. It’s not human nature. I don’t believe in it.”

Audiences last saw Mulder and Scully in the 2008 feature film The X-Files: I Want to Believe — but the storyline received mixed reviews from critics and a third movie was canned. However, Duchovny promises a return to form for the new six-part TV series, premiering on Channel 5 this week.

“The X-Files is very flexible and malleable in that we’ve got many genres within the show,” he says. “There’s the horror X-Files. There’s the thriller X-Files. The mythology X-Files. A romantic element creeps in every now and then – and then there’s the comedic X-Files. In the second episode [of the new run], Mulder is a complete goof. He’s always losing his gun and falling over. He’s always turning the wrong way when something is happening. It’s not the same guy as the heroic Mulder in the first episode.”

Early on in The X-Files, Mulder was revealed as an Oxford graduate — and, just like his character, Duchovny is well-educated. Born in New York in 1960, he went to school in Manhattan before he went to Princeton University, where he was rewarded a BA in English Literature in 1982. Soon after, he went to Yale to obtain an MA — although his PhD work remains unfinished; seemingly abandoned in order to pursue an acting career. His father was a writer and publicist and his mother was a teacher originally from Aberdeen, although his family history also has roots in Poland and Ukraine.