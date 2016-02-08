Accessibility Links

14 awesomely retro things we noticed while watching the original X-Files

As Fox Mulder and Dana Scully reunite, we look back at The X-Files circa 1993 and uncover some vintage delights...

99592

1

99600

Only the most state-of-the-art technology for the FBI…

99591

For speedily finding basic contact details.

99596

And the once-iconic blinking blue underscore.

99583

For the suspenseful delivery of vital information.

99592

Because FBI agents don’t have iPhones yet.

99598

Essential crime solving equipment.

99594

Forget Google maps or a sat nav, this is the only way to find that crucial crime scene.

99613

And the quickest way to see your surveillance shots.

99590

For, erm, all those tapes that need playing.

99585

Which talks, controls lights and then inevitably turns to murder. (Imagine what Mulder would have thought of Siri?)

99614

It might just look like a blue square of plastic, but that floppy, hidden behind wallpaper, solved an entire case.

99581

Must-wear for every professional twenty-something.

99595

Wise beyond his young years, eh?

99577

For clubbers bored of dancing. We’re not even convinced was a thing in the 90s…

The X-Files is on tonight at 9:00pm on Channel 5. Series 1 – 9 are available on Amazon Prime

