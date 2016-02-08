14 awesomely retro things we noticed while watching the original X-Files

As Fox Mulder and Dana Scully reunite, we look back at The X-Files circa 1993 and uncover some vintage delights...

Only the most state-of-the-art technology for the FBI…

For speedily finding basic contact details.

And the once-iconic blinking blue underscore.

For the suspenseful delivery of vital information.

Because FBI agents don’t have iPhones yet.

Essential crime solving equipment.

Forget Google maps or a sat nav, this is the only way to find that crucial crime scene.

And the quickest way to see your surveillance shots.

For, erm, all those tapes that need playing.

Which talks, controls lights and then inevitably turns to murder. (Imagine what Mulder would have thought of Siri?)

It might just look like a blue square of plastic, but that floppy, hidden behind wallpaper, solved an entire case.

Must-wear for every professional twenty-something.

Wise beyond his young years, eh?

For clubbers bored of dancing. We’re not even convinced was a thing in the 90s…

