The 12 best Scandi drama treats to come

As a new series of Scandi hit The Bridge begins, here are 12 more Scandi offerings coming your way…

1. FOLLOW THE MONEY



BBC, EARLY 2016

Borgen introduced us to Danish politics, but taught us new things about the business of government. This series aims to do the same for high finance. The original title Bedraget translates as “Deceived”: this is a tale of speculators, swindlers and criminals, and the fraud squad detectives with the hopeless task of bringing them down.

The head writer is Borgen co-creator Jeppe Gjervig Gram: “Like most people I was taken aback by the scale of the [2008] financial crisis,” he tells RT, “but what was most shocking was how little I knew about the mechanics of the global financial system. Borgen was the result of a feeling that politics was too important a subject to shy away from, even though it had been perceived as ‘boring’. In the wake of the crisis, the world of money was the perfect new challenge.”