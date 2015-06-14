Accessibility Links

New Emma Willis and Reggie Yates game show Prized Apart divides viewers

Some loved - others hated - the BBC1 Saturday night entertainment which started last night

imagenotavailable1

When it comes to liking the new Emma Willis and Reggie Yates entertainment show Prized Apart it seems that viewers were, well, prised apart.

Some people loved – and many loathed – the new entertainment which started last night on BBC1.

In the show ten couples are split up: one is put through a series of challenges in Morocco while the other is forced to general knowledge questions in order to keep them in the competition and the chance to take home £100,000.

But this failed to impress one viewer who felt it was a waste of licence-fee payers’ money – especially as three  contestants are flown back to the UK for every show.

Another viewer put it like this:

 The show’s accumulation of airmiles also irritated this person:

I am also pretty sure this assessment is not intended as a compliment:

Still, not everyone was disappointed. One happy licence-fee payer wrote: 

And another raved:

According to sources, the BBC is understood to be “quite happy” with the overnight ratings for the programme which stood at more than 3 million for the early evening show.

What is new BBC1 game show Prized Apart?

