EastEnders: Graham Norton slapped by Danny Dyer

The cast teach Graham a lesson in East End hospitality and are quizzed over who killed Lucy Beale in the EastEnders 30th anniversary Graham Norton Special

Graham Norton had a night to remember when the EastEnders cast joined him ahead of the 30th anniversary special – although he probably didn’t expect a slap from Mick Carter.

Yes, Danny Dyer and Pam St Clement (Pat Butcher) taught Graham a thing or two about how to fake an EastEnders slap. Graham proved a natural, even if he looked genuinely scared when Danny sized him up in the Queen Vic.

See the full clip below.

In another clip, the cast are shown miniature versions of themselves created for an EastEnders model village in Torquay. Letitia Dean (Sharon Watts) might want to look away now…

And, of course, the actors were quizzed on THE burning question: who killed Lucy Beale? Did Adam Woodyatt, Letitia Dean, Kellie Bright or Danny Dyer drop any hints? There’s only one way to find out…