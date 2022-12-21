Therefore, when it came to selecting which songs to use for the new biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody, the producers were rather spoilt for choice, and in the end, 22 numbers made it into the film – from the title track to her iconic rendition of I Will Always Love You.

During her legendary performing career, Whitney Houston had no shortage of hits, selling over 200 million records worldwide and becoming the only artist to have seven consecutive number-one singles in the US.

All the songs were remixed in order to sound as good as possible for the big screen, with music editor John Warhurst explaining: “Those recordings were originally mixed to sound great in your car, or a home stereo. But a movie theater – especially a Dolby Atmos movie theater – has speakers throughout.”

Read on to see the full tracklist.

I Wanna Dance with Somebody soundtrack

All songs performed by Whitney Houston.

Greatest Love of All

Home

You Give Good Love

If You Say My Eyes Are Beautiful (duet with Jermaine Jackson)

Where Do Broken Hearts Go

Saving All My Love

How Will I Know

I Wanna Dance with Somebody

Far Enough (unreleased)

The Star-Spangled Banner

Run To You

I Will Always Love You (Live at the Concert for a New South Africa)

Why Does It Hurt So Bad

It’s Not Right, But It’s OK

I’m Every Woman

I’m Your Baby Tonight

So Emotional

One Moment in Time

Million Dollar Bill

My Name Is Not Susan

I Didn’t Know My Own Strength

The Impossible Medley (I Loves You, Porgy / And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going / I Have Nothing)

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody is released in cinemas on Friday 23rd December 2022.

