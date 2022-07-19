Where the Crawdads Sing unveils tense first-look teaser

Based on the novel by Delia Owens and produced by Reese Witherspoon, Where the Crawdads Sing follows Catherine 'Kya' Clark (Edgar-Jones), a woman who raised herself in a North Carolina marsh after being abandoned by her family.

Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones heads to the multiplex this weekend with mystery drama Where the Crawdads Sing , and we have an exclusive first look courtesy of Sony Pictures.

Against all odds, she builds a life for herself in the wilderness, but this is thrown into chaos when a man she has a brief romance with attempts to rape her and later turns up dead.

Authorities and residents of a nearby town are quick to cast suspicion on Kya, whose reclusive ways they are prejudiced against, resulting in her being drawn into a biased murder trial where her life is on the line.

In a clip released exclusively for readers of RadioTimes.com, we see local police officers arrive at Kya's shack looking to bring her in for questioning on the fate of one Chase Andrews, a known quarterback in the nearby town.

Where the Crawdads Sing also stars Taylor John Smith (Sharp Objects), Harris Dickinson (The King's Man), Michael Hyatt (Snowfall), and David Strathairn (Nightmare Alley), while Olivia Newman (First Match) directs.

The novel of the same name has sold more than 12 million copies since August 2018, making this one of the more high-profile literary adaptations to hit cinemas in recent years.

Where the Crawdads Sing will be released exclusively in cinemas from Friday 22nd July 2022. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

