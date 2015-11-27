Well, if you're using Google Chrome there's a handy new tool that will help you avoid them completely.

The Star Wars Spoiler Blocker automatically detects potential spoilers and brings up a protective warning message so you know what you're letting yourself in for.

Just over 1,000 people have given it a go so far, and there's only one complaint.

So there's no way you could tell it RadioTimes.com does its very best not to ruin the fun for you...

But hey,if you're really determined to avoid absolutely every little thing that could possibly hint at what's to come, why not give it a go?

And remember, try not. Do, or do not. There is no try.

Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens opens in UK cinemas on December 17th