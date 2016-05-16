Shooting starts today and, as this little snippet teases, there's a new monologue to learn (well, even Mark must have got rid of his Compact Disc Player by now).

This time it's all about clean living and positive thinking. You know, standard Trainspotting stuff...

Considering we've been waiting 20 years for a sequel, from filming now to January release seems like a pretty fast turnaround. Hope they're ready to hit the ground running.

More like this

Advertisement

And no, before you ask, T2 has nothing to do with Terminator. Although...