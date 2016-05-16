Trainspotting 2 has a release date - and a new monologue to learn
The original cast are back and they're choosing clean living and positive thinking...yeah, right
Make a note to be free for, well, currently all of January 2017, as that's when Trainspotting 2 is due to arrive in a cinema near you.
It's been 20 years since the original, but all the key original cast are back for Danny Boyle's much-anticipated sequel. Yep, that means Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller and Robert Carlyle.
Shooting starts today and, as this little snippet teases, there's a new monologue to learn (well, even Mark must have got rid of his Compact Disc Player by now).
This time it's all about clean living and positive thinking. You know, standard Trainspotting stuff...
Considering we've been waiting 20 years for a sequel, from filming now to January release seems like a pretty fast turnaround. Hope they're ready to hit the ground running.
And no, before you ask, T2 has nothing to do with Terminator. Although...