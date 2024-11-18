We'd expect nothing less of the new film, especially seeing as Hardy leads the cast and the film has been written and directed by Gareth Evans, who is known for his work on Gangs of London, The Raid, Apostle and Merantau.

Along with the first-look image, Netflix have also confirmed that Havoc will be released in 2025.

According to the brief synopsis: "After a drug deal gone wrong, a detective fights his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician's son – unraveling a web of corruption and conspiracy ensnaring his entire city."

Speaking to Empire about the film, Evans revealed: "When it comes to a film called HAVOC, with me and Tom Hardy, we deliver on the action front.

"That’s the primary focus. But with Tom, what you get as well is an intensely muscular central performance, and really well-developed character. There’s a lot going on under the hood."

The film will see Hardy star as police officer Walker, who is tasked with rescuing the mayor's (Forest Whitaker) son.

Teasing more about Hardy's character to Empire, Evans said: "He’s basically on clean-up duty and he has to navigate this broken city in order to get to him first.

"That’s the propulsive mission he goes on, and because it’s me, it doesn’t go well for a long time."

Having just been on our screens in Venom: The Last Dance, Hardy's plate is a full one in the near future. Hardy is set to team up with Aaron Taylor-Johnson and No Time to Die director Cary Fukunaga for an Oslo-set thriller film focusing on rival gang leaders.

As well as that, Hardy has been rumoured to be attached to Guy Ritchie's upcoming project The Associate, which will be coming to Paramount Plus.

While not yet confirmed, Hardy is said to be starring in the new series alongside Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan.

But that's not all, as Hardy has also been confirmed to narrate a three-part factual series about elite military forces, called Special Forces: Most Daring Missions.

So, plenty to look forward to in the line-up of Hardy projects, and if this one sneak peek of Havoc is anything to go by, we're in for an action-packed treat.

Havoc will be coming to Netflix in 2025

