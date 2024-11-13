Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com ahead of the release, the acclaimed French auteur – whose previous films include A Prophet, The Beat That My Heart Skipped and The Sisters Brothers – revealed that he knew very little about Gomez before meeting her for a casting discussion.

But it didn't take long for him to understand her appeal.

"I didn't actually know much about Selena Gomez's career – I didn't even really know what she looked like physically," he explained, via a translator.

"And she was introduced to me in New York, and as soon as I saw her, I knew she was right for the role. It was just this kind of love at first sight."

He added: "I was just starstruck meeting her. She comes across as someone who's quite strong, but that's also quite vulnerable, that we want to protect."

In the film, Gomez plays the wife of the title character (Gascón), who becomes estranged after her partner undergoes gender affirming surgery and fakes her own death.

Later in the film, the two come into contact again, but Emilia poses as a long-lost aunt and Jessi is unaware that she is the same person she had previously been married to.

In our five-star review of the film, we called it a "a musical that redefines what's possible in the genre" and praised the "forceful" performances of Gomez and Saldaña, as well as the "masterful" turn by Gascón in the lead role.

