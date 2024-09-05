Tom Hardy and Aaron Taylor-Johnson team with James Bond director for crime thriller
Filming is due to take place later this year.
Tom Hardy and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are joining forces for a gritty new crime thriller, helmed by No Time to Die director Cary Fukunaga.
Based on the Jo Nesbø novel of the same name, Blood on Snow tells the story of two rival gang leaders who vie for control in 1970s Oslo.
Adapted for screen by Nesbø himself, filming is due to take place later this year, with more casting likely to follow.
First released in 2015, the book is a first-person story told by Olav Johansen (Taylor-Johnson).
As per the synopsis, Hardy portrays gang leader the Fisherman, while Taylor-Johnson plays hitman Olav to rival gang leader Hoffman.
It continues: "Hoffman's trusted hitman, Olav (Johnson), is a cold, efficient killer, perfect for the job. But beneath his ruthless exterior lies an unexpected intelligence and an unwavering moral code shaped by a complicated childhood…
"When Hoffman orders his own wife to be murdered, Olav's principles clash with his loyalties. Instead of pulling the trigger, he hatches a scheme that makes him Hoffman's next target - and with nowhere safe to turn, Olav forms an uneasy alliance that places him at the heart of Oslo's deadly gang war.
"Once a violent enforcer, Olav's choice makes him an unlikely hero in a world where no good deed goes unpunished."
As well as featuring in the film, Hardy will produce alongside Dean Baker under their Hardy Son & Baker production company, alongside Fukunaga, Nesbø, Niclas Salomonsson and Hayden Lautenbach.
Former James Bond director Fukunaga's role in this movie will undoubtedly continue to fuel the Aaron Taylor-Johnson Bond rumours, after reports claimed earlier this year he had been offered the role.
But the actor has continued to remained tight-lipped on the rumours. During the UK premiere of The Fall Guy, Taylor-Johnson was asked by AP Entertainment if he was sick of being asked about Bond, to which he replied: "You sick of asking the question?"
When the reporter answered, "I want to know, so no," Taylor-Johnson laughed before walking away and saying, "Alright, have a good one."
