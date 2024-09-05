Adapted for screen by Nesbø himself, filming is due to take place later this year, with more casting likely to follow.

First released in 2015, the book is a first-person story told by Olav Johansen (Taylor-Johnson).

As per the synopsis, Hardy portrays gang leader the Fisherman, while Taylor-Johnson plays hitman Olav to rival gang leader Hoffman.

It continues: "Hoffman's trusted hitman, Olav (Johnson), is a cold, efficient killer, perfect for the job. But beneath his ruthless exterior lies an unexpected intelligence and an unwavering moral code shaped by a complicated childhood…

"When Hoffman orders his own wife to be murdered, Olav's principles clash with his loyalties. Instead of pulling the trigger, he hatches a scheme that makes him Hoffman's next target - and with nowhere safe to turn, Olav forms an uneasy alliance that places him at the heart of Oslo's deadly gang war.

"Once a violent enforcer, Olav's choice makes him an unlikely hero in a world where no good deed goes unpunished."

As well as featuring in the film, Hardy will produce alongside Dean Baker under their Hardy Son & Baker production company, alongside Fukunaga, Nesbø, Niclas Salomonsson and Hayden Lautenbach.

Former James Bond director Fukunaga's role in this movie will undoubtedly continue to fuel the Aaron Taylor-Johnson Bond rumours, after reports claimed earlier this year he had been offered the role.

But the actor has continued to remained tight-lipped on the rumours. During the UK premiere of The Fall Guy, Taylor-Johnson was asked by AP Entertainment if he was sick of being asked about Bond, to which he replied: "You sick of asking the question?"

When the reporter answered, "I want to know, so no," Taylor-Johnson laughed before walking away and saying, "Alright, have a good one."

