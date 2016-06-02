This Harry Potter fan has fashioned a handy walking tour of London on Google Maps
From Leadenhall Market to Platform 9 and 3/4
Published: Thursday, 2 June 2016 at 0:43 pm
If you've ever wondered how to see all of the Harry Potter-themed sights London has to offer in a single day, look no further.
Advertisement
One incredibly helpful Redditor has done the leg work for you and put together a Google Map linking filming locations like Leadenhall Market, the Millennium Bridge and, of course, Kings Cross train station.
In just 2 hours and 21 minutes you'll cover 7.3 miles of Harry Potter must-visits, as well as some other famous London landmarks.
Advertisement
Here's cragglerock93's guide to all the places on the route, and why they've made the cut:
Comment from discussion I planned a Harry Potter themed walking tour of London on Google Maps.
Handy, right? That's our weekend plans sorted...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement