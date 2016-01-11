What is he delivering to his one-time nemesis? It’s not immediately clear from the footage, but some detective work from Hypable has found that director David Yates revealed the object Malfoy handed over was actually a wand.

“There was a moment where Tom… we had this scene. In this scene where Tom throws Harry a wand, which is a big deal – a hugely different ending,” Yates told Snitch Seeker in November 2011. “It’s not a different ending, it’s a different moment. And we thought, ‘Oh my god, is that too much of a turnaround for Malfoy?’ So Malfoy suddenly becomes a good guy – so that’s what Steve [Kloves, the film’s screenwriter] wrote.”

But Malfoy the “good guy” wasn’t to be as producers David Heyman and David Barron ultimately decided against the plot twist.

According to Yates, they “were concerned about it because they didn’t feel it was most effective for the character, where Steve and I were quite keen because we thought, ‘That’s a really uplifting moment.’ But we cut it out eventually and it worked really well.”

While the outcome remains the same – spoiler alert: Harry wins the battle and saves the wizarding community from certain doom – leaving the unexpected act of kindness in the film's final cut would have significantly changed the way we view Draco. He would have been a hero.