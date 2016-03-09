According to The Tracking Board, the script for the film has been written and re-written multiple times over the past few years, with help from screenwriters like Adam Rifkin, Marc Hyman and Todd Berger.

The plot of the film will reportedly revolve around Wally, or Waldo as he's known in the US and Canada, a janitor/inventor who accidentally activates a time machine and is sent through different scenes of the past, present and future.

The film has had a messy past; it was originally intended for Nickelodeon and Paramount before being given to Universal, and is now being overseen by MGM.

While they have been confirmed as producers, Rogen and Goldberg have not confirmed whether or not they will write, direct or star in the project.