There's going to be a Where's Wally? movie
Comedy duo Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are bringing the man in red and white stripes to the big screen
If you thought finding Wally was hard before, just wait until he's running around on an even bigger screen.
Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg have signed on to produce a live-action adaptation of the children's book Where's Wally for MGM studios.
According to The Tracking Board, the script for the film has been written and re-written multiple times over the past few years, with help from screenwriters like Adam Rifkin, Marc Hyman and Todd Berger.
The plot of the film will reportedly revolve around Wally, or Waldo as he's known in the US and Canada, a janitor/inventor who accidentally activates a time machine and is sent through different scenes of the past, present and future.
The film has had a messy past; it was originally intended for Nickelodeon and Paramount before being given to Universal, and is now being overseen by MGM.
While they have been confirmed as producers, Rogen and Goldberg have not confirmed whether or not they will write, direct or star in the project.