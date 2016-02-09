Apparently 26 people have already lent her their skin for a spot of practise. But we'd think twice before joining the queue.

"I did spell one wrong once. That was extremely awkward," she admitted. "When we were shooting Suicide Squad we all got Squad tattoos... Everyone was spelling it as SKWAD but I went straight from the S to the W."

Jai Courtney's cast assistant, an "epic dude" called Simon, was the unlucky recipient. "He put his hand up first to get the first Squad tattoo." And presumably regretted it pretty quickly...

Robbie's Whiskey Tango Foxtrot co-star Tina Fey was initially keen to be Margot's number 27.

"No, [I don't have a tattoo] not yet," she told Colbert, adding: "But I'll take one from Margot."

Now she's heard the full story though, we'd bet she's decidedly less keen.

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot will be in UK cinemas 22nd April