Many of the films of Expicio's list were big 2013 films, with superhero, sci-fi, fantasy and action movies all making the list, as well as Oscar-nominated films such as Steve McQueen's 12 Years a Slave, with 23.653 million pirated copies.

Warner Bros.’“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” (27.6 million) and Marvel’s “Thor: The Dark World” (25.7 million), were also in the top 20.

Here's the full list of the most pirated movies of 2014 with the number of times they've been illegally downloaded.

1. The Wolf of Wall Street: 30.035 million

2. Frozen: 29.919 million

3. RoboCop: 29.879 million

4. Gravity: 29.357 million

5. The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug: 27.627 million

6. Thor: The Dark World: 25.749 million

7. Captain America: The Winter Soldier: 25.628 million

8. The Legend of Hercules: 25.137 million

9. X-Men: Days of Future Past: 24.380 million

10.12 Years a Slave: 23.653 million

11. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 23.543 million

12. American Hustle: 23.143 million

13. 300: Rise of an Empire: 23.096 million

14. Transformers: Age of Extinction: 21.65 million

15. Godzilla: 20.956 million

16. Noah: 20.334 million

17. Divergent: 20.312 million

18. Edge of Tomorrow: 20.299 million

19. Captain Phillips: 19.817 million

20. Lone Survivor: 19.130 million