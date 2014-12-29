The Wolf of Wall Street and Frozen top list of 2014's most pirated films
Both movies were were downloaded over 30 million times this year and beat the likes of Robocop, Gravity and The Hobbit to the top spots
Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street, starring Leonardo DiCaprio as real-life stockbroker Jordan Belfort, was the most illegally downloaded movie of 2014, according to piracy-tracking firm Expicio.
From decadence to Disney's hugely successful Frozen was the second-most pirated film of the year, closely followed by Alfonso Cuarón’s space epic Gravity, with 29.4 million illegal downloads.
Many of the films of Expicio's list were big 2013 films, with superhero, sci-fi, fantasy and action movies all making the list, as well as Oscar-nominated films such as Steve McQueen's 12 Years a Slave, with 23.653 million pirated copies.
Warner Bros.’“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” (27.6 million) and Marvel’s “Thor: The Dark World” (25.7 million), were also in the top 20.
Here's the full list of the most pirated movies of 2014 with the number of times they've been illegally downloaded.
1. The Wolf of Wall Street: 30.035 million
2. Frozen: 29.919 million
3. RoboCop: 29.879 million
4. Gravity: 29.357 million
5. The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug: 27.627 million
6. Thor: The Dark World: 25.749 million
7. Captain America: The Winter Soldier: 25.628 million
8. The Legend of Hercules: 25.137 million
9. X-Men: Days of Future Past: 24.380 million
10.12 Years a Slave: 23.653 million
11. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 23.543 million
12. American Hustle: 23.143 million
13. 300: Rise of an Empire: 23.096 million
14. Transformers: Age of Extinction: 21.65 million
15. Godzilla: 20.956 million
16. Noah: 20.334 million
17. Divergent: 20.312 million
18. Edge of Tomorrow: 20.299 million
19. Captain Phillips: 19.817 million
20. Lone Survivor: 19.130 million