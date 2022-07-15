Where was The Railway Children Return filmed?

Jenny Agutter returns to the cast as Bobbie Waterbury – one of the roles which originally propelled her to stardom – and her appearance might not be the only aspect of the film that is familiar to some viewers.

Fifty years on from the original film, The Railway Children Return arrives in UK cinemas this weekend, telling a new story set against the backdrop of the Second World War.

That's because several of the locations used in the new film are the same ones used in the original all those years ago, notably including Oakworth Railway Station.

Read on for everything you need to know about the filming locations in The Railway Children Return.

The Railway Children Return filming locations

The film was shot in Yorkshire, following in the footsteps of the original by using the village of Oakworth as its main setting.

The village's railway station, naturally, plays a prominent role – serving as the centre of many of the kids' hijinks – while other locations along the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway also feature throughout the film, including the village of Haworth and The Brontë Parsonage.

Meanwhile, the building that serves as the home to the children is Bents Farm in Oxenhope – which also appeared in the original.

The Railway Children Return is released in UK cinemas on Friday 15th July 2022. Visit our Movies hub for the latest news and features, or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.

