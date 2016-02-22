The Coen brothers on the Fargo TV series: "We're just not very interested"
"It just feels divorced from our film," say the Oscar-winning duo, who explain why they would rather steer clear of television
The Coen Brothers have admitted they aren't exactly regular viewers of the Fargo TV series, the small-screen spin-off of their Oscar-winning 1995 movie.
"We're just not very interested," Joel Coen says in the latest issue of Radio Times. "I mean, we're perfectly happy with it. We have no problem with it. It just feels divorced from our film somehow."
Despite the Coen's lack of interest, Fargo the series has been a critical success for writer Noah Hawley, earning multiple Golden Globes across two series starring first Martin Freeman and Billy Bob Thornton, and then Kirsten Dunst and Ted Danson.
But while other filmmakers, such as Woody Allen, who is currently working on a series for Amazon, are turning their hand to television, the Coens, who have just finished work on their latest film Hail Caesar!, say they'd rather stick to the big screen.
"Here's the thing," Joel said. "We work short. Our longest movie (2008's Oscar winner No Country for Old Men) is two hours two minutes. It's just not how we think about stories. I mean, after two hours with a character we feel we're pretty much done with them."
Ethan added, "Would it be interesting to do something like that at some point? I don't even know where you'd start frankly."
