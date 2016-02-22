Despite the Coen's lack of interest, Fargo the series has been a critical success for writer Noah Hawley, earning multiple Golden Globes across two series starring first Martin Freeman and Billy Bob Thornton, and then Kirsten Dunst and Ted Danson.

But while other filmmakers, such as Woody Allen, who is currently working on a series for Amazon, are turning their hand to television, the Coens, who have just finished work on their latest film Hail Caesar!, say they'd rather stick to the big screen.

"Here's the thing," Joel said. "We work short. Our longest movie (2008's Oscar winner No Country for Old Men) is two hours two minutes. It's just not how we think about stories. I mean, after two hours with a character we feel we're pretty much done with them."

More like this

Ethan added, "Would it be interesting to do something like that at some point? I don't even know where you'd start frankly."

Advertisement

Read the full interview with the Coen Brothers in the new issue of Radio Times magazine, on sale from Tuesday 23rd February