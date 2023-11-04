Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"At the very end, originally the way it was in the script, I am shot by Colonel Trautman and I die in slow motion," he explained.

"I said to the director, 'This is not good.' I don't want everyone who is a Vietnam vet to see this film and [see] me shot and realise, 'Oh, so there's no hope for me at all. None.'"

He added that as he left the set he was screamed at by people involved in production that if he didn't come back it would be a breach of contract.

"At that time, they were losing 20,000 vets to suicide a month," he revealed. "I said, 'I don't want to be part of it. I don't. I'm not going to.'"

Read more:

Of course, eventually Sly got his way: after a test screening in Las Vegas went disastrously it was decided to change the ending to the one that eventually made it into the classic film.

Although it initially opened to mixed reviews First Blood went on to become a huge box office hit, with Stallone going on to play the character in a further four films – most recently in 2019's Rambo: Last Blood.

Sly covers various aspects of Stallone's life and arrives amid an influx of Netflix series and films giving all-access looks at famous figures, from Arnold Schwarzenegger to David Beckham and, soon, Robbie Williams.

Stallone had previously opened up in Paramount+ reality show The Family Stallone, which saw him welcome a film crew into his home to follow his family's daily life.

Sly is now showing on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.