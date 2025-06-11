2018's Walk Like a Panther may not be as hard-hitting as Graham's most recent Netflix hit, but it certainly packs a veritable punch, so to speak.

The film is set to air on Channel 4 on Thursday 12th June at 1am, so it could be the perfect watch for any night owls out there.

Walk Like a Panther follows Graham as Mark Bolton, a former '80s wrestler whose local pub is threatened with closure.

Along with his friends, they set out to go out with a bang and don their lycra one last time.

The movie features plenty of familiar faces including Jill Halfpenny, Peep Show's Neil Fitzmaurice, the late Julian Sands, and Jason Flemyng, with whom Graham acted alongside in the hit Boiling Point film.

The cast also boasts the likes of Michael Socha, Robbie Gee, Sue Johnston, Guz Khan, and Graham's wife and fellow actress Hannah Walters.

From the studio that brought us The Full Monty, the film wasn't exactly warmly received when it first premiered back in 2018, only holding an 8 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, with plenty of recognisable faces and quite the toe-tapping soundtrack to match, the film is set to be an enjoyable watch when it hits screens, we're sure.

More recently, Graham was confirmed for a decidedly different role as a serial killer in Apple TV+'s upcoming Lars Kepler thriller series.

While it was previously announced that Tom Hardy would be taking on the role, it has now been confirmed that Graham will be taking over, set to star alongside The Perfect Couple's Liev Schreiber and Atlanta's Zazie Beetz.

Since the release and overwhelmingly positive reception to Adolescence – which Graham also co-wrote with Jack Thorne – there has been much chatter about whether or not the Netflix series will continue on in an anthology format.

More recently, in an interview with Variety, Graham said "let’s see how the figures are", adding that "there's the possibility of developing another story".

Walters – who also serves as executive producer on the series – added: "A prequel to Adolescence, that’s certainly not going to happen. But there’s so much mileage in the one-shot and so much mileage in investing into human nature again and looking at something else.

"Yeah, everything's looking good. Everyone's happy, shall we say?"

Walk Like a Panther airs on Channel 4 on Thursday 12th June at 1am.

