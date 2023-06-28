Sands went missing on Friday 13th January after going hiking early that day in the Baldy Bowl area. Human remains were found near the area on Saturday 24th June, and identification has now confirmed Sands's death.

It has been confirmed that British actor Julian Sands has died, aged 65, after he went missing on a hike in Los Angeles's San Gabriel Mountains.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a statement: "The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results. We would like to extend our gratitude to all the volunteers that worked tirelessly to try to locate Mr Sands."

The actor, who was also a dedicated mountaineer, was at the time of his disappearance thought to have been somewhere on the popular Baldy Bowl Trail, which reaches 3,900 feet over 4.5 miles to the highest summit in the San Gabriel Mountains.

Julian Sands. Getty

An extensive search ensued to find the actor, but was temporarily suspended in February because of extra-severe winter conditions.

Sands was best known for his roles in A Room with a View (which earned eight Oscar nominations, including Best Picture), 24, Arachnophobia and Smallville, but appeared in over 150 films and TV shows throughout his career. Some of his most recent roles included appearances in the film Benediction and the series What/If.

The Yorkshire-born actor lived in North Hollywood with his wife, journalist Evgenia Citkowitz, with whom he had two daughters, Natalya and Imogen. Sands was also previously married to Sarah Sands, former editor of BBC Radio 4's Today programme, with whom he had a son, Henry.

Sands told the Guardian in 2018 that he was fixated with mountain climbing and being more adventurous as he grew older, saying: "The truth is, once you have been around long enough and have some experience, confidence and independence, there is a tremendous letting go of the things that are intrusive in your career: ambition, narcissism, jealousy, vanity, insecurity.

"You can spend a lot of time trying to stay a young actor. It doesn't allow for emotional maturity. It's infantilising."

Prior to Sands's remains being discovered, his family released a statement saying they were "deeply grateful to the search teams and coordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian".

Advertisement

In January his brother Nick had said he had "come to terms with the fact he's gone".