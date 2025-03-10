As per the synopsis: "When an army convoy overturns outside a care home, a chemical leak starts to have an adverse effect on the residents there.

"The OAPs, led by Cecily and Frank, played by Sue Johnston (The Royle Family) and Paul Bentall (The World’s End), escape the grasp of the army looking to contain their angry, violent, insatiable hunger for raw flesh."

In the fallout of the elderly zombies, a group of teenagers were forced to deal with the apocalypse unfurling in front of them.

Garrick Hagon as Gabe and Sue Johnston as Cecily in Generation Z. Channel 4

A spokesperson for Channel 4 said: "We're very proud of Generation Z and would like to thank Ben Wheatley, The Forge and the wonderful cast and crew involved in the show’s success. We look forward to working together on future Channel 4 projects."

The series was initially unveiled at the Edinburgh TV Festival, with Channel 4 describing the series to be "about intergenerational justice and community breakdown that boldly satirises a world where truth is stranger than fiction, exploring not just the political fault lines in our society but also the very real issues facing teenagers today".

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Generation Z is available to watch on Channel4.com.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.