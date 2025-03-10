Sue Johnston and Robert Lindsay horror comedy cancelled after one season
The series debuted back in October.
Ben Wheatley's zombie horror series Generation Z has been cancelled by Channel 4 after one season.
The six-part series aired last year and was set in the unassuming town of Danbury, where its residents' lives were turned upside down as an unlikely apocalypse unfolded.
As per the synopsis: "When an army convoy overturns outside a care home, a chemical leak starts to have an adverse effect on the residents there.
"The OAPs, led by Cecily and Frank, played by Sue Johnston (The Royle Family) and Paul Bentall (The World’s End), escape the grasp of the army looking to contain their angry, violent, insatiable hunger for raw flesh."
In the fallout of the elderly zombies, a group of teenagers were forced to deal with the apocalypse unfurling in front of them.
A spokesperson for Channel 4 said: "We're very proud of Generation Z and would like to thank Ben Wheatley, The Forge and the wonderful cast and crew involved in the show’s success. We look forward to working together on future Channel 4 projects."
The series was initially unveiled at the Edinburgh TV Festival, with Channel 4 describing the series to be "about intergenerational justice and community breakdown that boldly satirises a world where truth is stranger than fiction, exploring not just the political fault lines in our society but also the very real issues facing teenagers today".
Generation Z is available to watch on Channel4.com.
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.