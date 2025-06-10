Sheridan Smith in first look at The Responder writer's new drama The Cage – more cast announced
The "characterful drama" has a stacked cast.
The BBC has unveiled first-look pictures for its upcoming high-stakes drama, The Cage, starring Sheridan Smith and Michael Socha.
From the mind of Tony Schumacher (The Responder), The Cage is set within the world of a Liverpool casino with two unforgettable characters (Smith and Socha) at its heart.
And a first look isn't all we have to get excited about, with additional casting now confirmed.
Joining Smith and Socha are Barry Sloane (House of the Dragon), Geraldine James (Dope Girls), Anton Bibby, Freya Jones, Sophie Mensah (Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale) and Abby Mavers (Waterloo Road).
Additional casting includes Shaun Mason (Extraordinary), Louis Emerick (The Power of Parker), Ian Puleston Davies (Tin Star), Julia Papp (Baptiste), Katy Carmichael (Malpractice), Dave Hart (The Responder), Eileen O’Brien (Not Going Out), Eithne Browne (The Responder), Mona Goodwin (Extraordinary) and more.
The Cage follows Leanne (Smith) and Matty (Socha) who discover they are both robbing from the safe at the casino they work in, and soon, their lives are set on a collision course with each other, the local gangster they're stealing from and the police.
Described as a "characterful drama", The Cage is shot in and around Liverpool and Merseyside and is directed by Al Mackay, best known for his works on Without Sin and Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story.
Many viewers will recognise Socha from his recent role in Netflix's Toxic Town, but he also had a leading part in season 2 of Showtrial on BBC One.
Meanwhile, Smith has starred in a number of projects over the years across the stage and screen, and recently starred in The Castaways, No Return and Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything.
The Cage will be coming to BBC One and iPlayer.
