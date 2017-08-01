Stars of stage and screen pay tribute to actor Sam Shepard
The beloved actor and playwright passed away last Thursday at the age of 73
Stars of stage and screen have been paying their respects to veteran actor and playwright Sam Shepard who passed away last Thursday at the age of 73, due to complications arising from a neurological disease known as ALS.
The Oscar-nominated actor was best known for his roles in 1983 outer-space drama The Right Stuff alongside Dennis Quaid and Ed Harris, and his play Buried Child, for which he won the Pulitzer Prize for drama in 1979.
He was much beloved in Hollywood, and since the news broke, tributes from his former colleagues and admirers in the industry have been pouring out on Twitter.
Heartbroken...Sam Shepard has died. 2x @TheTonyAwards-nom'd playwright was an original voice and a theatre legend. https://t.co/D99L7zdXL4 pic.twitter.com/v1ykYi2Mzu
— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) July 31, 2017
Shepard most recently guest starred in the Netflix thriller series Bloodline with Linda Cardellini and Kyle Chandler and Jeff Nichols' sci-fi film Midnight Special in 2016.