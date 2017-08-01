Stars of stage and screen have been paying their respects to veteran actor and playwright Sam Shepard who passed away last Thursday at the age of 73, due to complications arising from a neurological disease known as ALS.

The Oscar-nominated actor was best known for his roles in 1983 outer-space drama The Right Stuff alongside Dennis Quaid and Ed Harris, and his play Buried Child, for which he won the Pulitzer Prize for drama in 1979.