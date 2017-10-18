It’s fair to say that certain fans weren’t too happy about the underwhelming reveal (or that there was such an unnecessary build-up for it in the first place).

And some even began to come up with other, better (or at least different) titles they hoped the film would adopt going forward.

Of course, it’s likely that the whole #UntitledHanSoloMovie thing was a bit of an in-joke on set that got out of hand, so we shouldn’t be too hard on them.

More like this

And given that this was the title we were all expecting, can we REALLY give them too much of a hard time for giving us exactly what we wanted?

Advertisement

Solo: A Star Wars story will be released in May 2018