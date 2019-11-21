Here's everything you need to know...

When is Spies in Disguise in UK cinemas?

Spies in Disguise will come to cinemas in the UK on 27th December 2019.

Who is in the cast of Spies in Disguise?

The family comedy has two high-profile leads: Will Smith (Aladdin) plays suave super spy Lance Sterling who routinely protects the world from catastrophic threats, while Tom Holland (Avengers: Endgame) is an awkward young tech genius called Walter Beckett - think the Q to Smith's James Bond and you're on the right lines.

Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation) also stars as an agent pursuing Sterling on his latest mission, while Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One) takes on yet another villainous role as terrorist mastermind Tristan McFord.

Rounding out the cast is Karen Gillan (Jumanji), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel) and music producer DJ Khaled.

Spies in Disguise is directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, both of whom have worked on previous projects from animation studio Blue Sky, including Ice Age: Collision Course and The Peanuts Movie.

Mark Ronson is producing the soundtrack for the film, which includes this groovy little collaboration with Anderson Paak:

What is Spies in Disguise about?

The first teaser trailer for Spies in Disguise raised eyebrows across the internet for its bizarre premise, which sees effortlessly cool spy Lance Sterling (Smith) abruptly turned into a rather daft-looking pigeon.

The transformation comes courtesy of his awkward tech guy Walter Beckett (Holland), who thinks it will allow Sterling to carry out his missions completely unsuspected.

That may well be the case, but Sterling is none too pleased with his new physique, especially when he has a maniacal evil genius to contend with.