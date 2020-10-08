“The accent is intimidating as all hell because people know that voice, and it's so, so distinct and particular,” Stewart told InStyle, revealing she is currently working with a dialect coach.

She added: “In terms of research, I've gotten through two and a half biographies, and I'm finishing all the material before I actually go make the movie. It's one of the saddest stories to exist ever, and I don't want to just play Diana – I want to know her implicitly. I haven't been this excited about playing a part, by the way, in so long.”

Spencer won’t be the first time Stewart has adopted a British voice for a role. The American actress previously showcased the accent while playing the titular role in 2012’s Snow White and the Huntsman.

Speaking previously about Stewart's role in the movie, Spencer director Pablo Larraín told Deadline: “Kristen is one of the great actors around today. To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery.

“Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile and ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need. The combination of those elements made me think of her."

A release date for Spencer has not yet been announced. Shooting for the project is set to start in January 2021.

