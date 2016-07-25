Someone thinks they've spotted a Star Wars character in Star Trek Beyond
Simon Pegg and JJ Abrams are good pals after all...
Star Wars and Star Trek may often be confused for one another by those who aren't massively into the franchises but when fans start spotting similarities between the two it's another story.
Most recently the sci-fi giants crossed paths when Episode VII director JJ Abrams (who directed the first in the series of Star Trek reboots) cast his Scotty, Simon Pegg, as Unkar Plutt in the Star Wars sequel.
However, fans are wondering if Pegg paid Abrams back in the third film in the rebooted Star Trek franchise (which Abrams produced).
You see there are a few similarities between Sofia Boutella's Jaylah and Daisy Ridley's Rey in the films...
[Star Trek Beyond] JJ Abrams told Simon Pegg to base a character off Rey from Star Wars as a inside joke. from FanTheories
Coincidence? Or cracking inside joke? You decide.
On a side note, we're still amused that Pegg named Jaylah after J-Law. Hunger Games dystopian angst is still so in.
Oh, and we personally loved the fact that Greg Grunberg aka Snap Wexley in Force Awakens, plays Commander Finnegan in Star Trek Beyond too. Crossover heaven.