The book tells the story of Han Solo's settling his "last outstanding debt" – his promise to Chewie to liberate the Wookies' home world of Kashyyyk.

Entertainment Weekly explained the premise of the new plot, and revealed that not everything goes to plan.

The galaxy is changing, and with peace now a possibility, some dare to imagine new beginnings and new destinies. For Han Solo, that means settling his last outstanding debt, by helping Chewbacca liberate the Wookiees' home world of Kashyyyk. Meanwhile, Norra Wexley and her band of rebels pursue Admiral Rae Sloane and the remaining Imperial leadership across the galaxy. Sloane, increasingly wary of the mysterious fleet admiral, desperately searches for a means to save the crumbling Empire from oblivion. Even as Imperial forces fight to regain lost ground, Princess Leia and the New Republic seek to broker a lasting peace. But the rebel’s hunt for Admiral Sloane is cut short after the disappearance of Han Solo and Chewbacca. Desperate to save them, Leia conscripts Norra, Sinjir, Jas, and the rest of their team to find the missing smugglers and help them in their fight for freedom.

Norra Wexley was a character introduced in the first Star Wars novel covering this period, Aftermath. Entertainment Weekly also feature a long excerpt from the book, featuring the first meeting between Norra and Han.

An implosive sound—foomp. The air lights up around them, a hard pulse of bright light. It concusses the air, too, hitting her like a thunderclap. Norra is suddenly blind and deaf, her ears ringing, her vision washed away in a tide of searing white. She fumbles for the blaster at her side — she whips it out, and it’s suddenly rocked out of her hand, clattering away. A shape emerges in front of her as the white light begins to recede: a person-shape. Norra thinks: Aram has us. We thought we were watching him, but he was watching us. She leans forward, starts to stand. “Don’t move,” comes a voice. Quiet, but urgent. Norra asks as her eyes adjust, “Who is that? Who’s there?” The figure steps forward. She spies two blasters held aloft, one in each hand, and one pointed right at her. “Name’s Han Solo. Captain of the Millennium Falcon. Who the hell are you?”

So Han flies solo almost immediately after Return of the Jedi and gets himself lost. Poor Leia, right?