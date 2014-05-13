See the first picture of Ben Affleck as Batman
Director Zack Snyder shares snap with his fans as Batman vs Superman flick gets going
Director Zack Snyder has shared the first snap of actor Ben Affleck as Batman.
At least, we hope that's Affleck. It's very artistic, all dark and brooding. With all that effort, we'll gamble it's the man himself.
We also get a bit more of a peek at the Batmobile, after this teasing shot yesterday:
Could be time to pull the tarp...Tomorrow? http://t.co/Nmm0QqWYYH pic.twitter.com/E6iKluZNDj
— ZackSnyder (@ZackSnyder) May 12, 2014
We're yet to get a shot of Affleck as Batman alongside Henry Cavill's Superman in this comic book mash-up. But that's only got to be a matter of time now, eh Snyder?
There's a while to go until we get the film. Currently slated for May 2016 in fact. But while we wait, what do you make of the muscle-bound Batman? Let us know in the comments below...