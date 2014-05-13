We also get a bit more of a peek at the Batmobile, after this teasing shot yesterday:

We're yet to get a shot of Affleck as Batman alongside Henry Cavill's Superman in this comic book mash-up. But that's only got to be a matter of time now, eh Snyder?

There's a while to go until we get the film. Currently slated for May 2016 in fact. But while we wait, what do you make of the muscle-bound Batman? Let us know in the comments below...

