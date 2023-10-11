Following a successful comic run in the '90s, the character was first brought to the big screen in 1997's Spawn, which saw Michael Jai White play Al Simmons, aka a former CIA assassin turned hell spawn. It also, well, spawned an animated series on HBO, and several video games.

Read on for everything we know about the reboot so far.

Blumhouse CEO told ComicBook.com that the movie is very much set for a 2025 release date despite current delays caused by the strikes.

"2025 is when Spawn is going to come out. I stand by that. I stand by that," he told the publication.

Who stars in the Spawn reboot?

Jamie Foxx will lead the cast of Spawn. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The only cast member confirmed so far is Jamie Foxx, who is set to play the lead, though Marvel alum Jeremy Renner is reportedly attached to the project in a currently undisclosed role.

More cast members are bound to be announced as filming gets underway, with iconic roles like that of warrior angel Angela, Al's wife Wanda, and his boss turned enemy Jason Wynn.

The movie was at one point meant to be directed by creator Todd McFarlane, but that is no longer the case. McFarlane is still very much involved in the project, however, working on the script and providing updates.

Spawn reboot plot theories: What will happen?

Currently, not much is known about what the reboot could cover, whether it will be an origin story or whether Spawn will already be fighting evil.

In true anti-hero fashion, the character has quite his fair of trauma. Born in Detroit, Albert Francis "Al" Simmons, goes on to become a Marine before being recruited by the CIA and eventually going on to become a capable assassin under future nemesis Director Jason Wynn.

When his moral compass gets in the way of his job, however, Wynn orders Simmons killed by his friend, who makes a deal with a demon after he is burned to death. Cue an afterlife of fighting crime.

Is there a trailer for the Spawn reboot?

It's early days still, but as soon as one is released we'll add it to this page.

