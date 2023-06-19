What started as a small group of Avengers – Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow and Hawkeye – has since become a huge group of disparate individuals and teams, which we're sure to see team up in the upcoming Avengers double-bill of Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars .

With the release of Marvel's latest Disney Plus series, Secret Invasion , just around the corner, the MCU has never felt more full of heroes.

Secret Invasion may be stripping things back and largely focusing on non-superpowered heroes, but the MCU will always have a predominant focus on those with powers and how these powers inform their choices, just as the comics have done over the years.

So, we thought we would ask – if you were a hero in the Marvel universe, which one would you be?

Would you be the charismatic and brilliant, yet individualistic Tony Stark? Or would you be the calm, collected leader type akin to Steve Rogers? Or, looking further afield, what about the compassionate yet troubled Scarlet Witch?

Check out our quiz below, which will work out how your personality type matches with that of some of the biggest Marvel superheroes, to find out.

The most recent MCU film to arrive in cinemas was Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 in May, which brought James Gunn's time as an MCU director to an end – at least for now – and closed out the Guardians trilogy.

Following the film's release, Gunn clarified a hidden detail confirming the fate of the movie's villain, the High Evolutionary, which you can read about here.

Next up in cinemas will be The Marvels, which will bring together Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan and Teyonah Parris's Monica Rambeau.

If you're a die-hard Marvel fan, put your knowledge to the test and see if you can beat our ultimate Marvel quiz!

