But 2001: A Space Odyssey also remains one of the most baffling and much-discussed films ever too.

What happens in 2001: A Space Odyssey?

2001: A Space Odyssey. Turner Entertainment Company

The film follows a series of interconnected narratives that explore human evolution, artificial intelligence, and the mysteries of the universe. It’s divided into four sections:

1 In the first part, titled 'The Dawn of Man', we witness the birth of mankind millions of years ago. A group of primitive ape-like creatures come across a mysterious black monolith. Fascinated by its presence, they touch it...

2 Fast-forward to the year 2001 (how futuristic!) for the second section, 'TMA-1'. Humanity has advanced and another monolith has been discovered on our moon. This monolith emits a powerful signal towards Jupiter...

3 'Jupiter Mission' follows the crew of the spaceship Discovery One led by HAL 9000, an onboard computer with artificial intelligence and quite the personality. The crew is bound for Jupiter to investigate the aforementioned signal but, as the ship nears the planet, HAL malfunctions and begins killing the crew members one by one – stating that it's for the protection of the mission. The lone survivor, David Bowman (famously known as 'Dave' by the computer), shuts down HAL only to find another monolith orbiting Jupiter...

What happens during the ending of 2001: A Space Odyssey?

Keir Dullea as David Bowman in 2001: A Space Odyssey. Turner Entertainment Company

In the closing section, titled 'Jupiter and Beyond the Infinite', Dave approaches the monolith. The astronaut embarks on a journey through a mysterious stargate that transcends the boundaries of time and space in what is the pretty psychedelic and surreal ‘Star Gate’ sequence. This is just one of the many moments pastiched and parodied since its creation.

Dave moves through this space-time anomaly, aging rapidly. Whilst appearing to be on his death bed, he transforms into a foetus in a transparent orb. A monolith appears in front of the bed and we move towards it. The final moments of the film show the foetus (commonly known as the 'Star Child') floating in space above the Earth with a return to the piece of music, Also sprach Zarathustra, heard in the opening section.

What does the ending of 2001: A Space Odyssey mean?

The 'Star Child' in 2001: A Space Odyssey. Turner Entertainment Company

The ending is often regarded as one of the most enigmatic and thought-provoking in the history of cinema, with numerous interpretations being espoused over the years.

One prevalent theory is that the 'Star Child' represents a new form of life, signalling human transcendence and evolution into a higher realm. It suggests that the journey of human existence and evolution, guided by the monoliths and the aliens who created them, has reached a new level of consciousness beyond our comprehension of the physical world.

The final shot of the foetus overlooking Earth symbolises the birth of a new being or a rebirth of humanity. It implies that Dave's transformation represents a step towards a new era of understanding, discovery, and enlightenment.

However, there have also been some more premonitory interpretations of the memorable finale. Some believe that the 'Star Child' floating in space will destroy the Earth, mimicking the death and destruction the monoliths have brought in the previous sections.

What did Stanley Kubrick say about the meaning of 2001: A Space Odyssey?

Stanley Kubrick shooting 2001: A Space Odyssey. Keith Hamshere/Getty Images

Kubrick, whose works such as A Clockwork Orange and The Shining are equally celebrated but much more straightforward, was always keen to play down a definitive meaning for 2001: A Space Odyssey, stating that any metaphysical interpretation should be left up to the audience.

"You're free to speculate as you wish about the philosophical and allegorical meaning of the film," the Eyes Wide Shut director told Playboy magazine in 1968, adding: "I don't want to spell out a verbal road map for 2001 that every viewer will feel obligated to pursue or else fear he's missed the point.”

So, the man behind it all says it's up to you. As the final line of the film says: "Its origin and purpose still a total mystery."

