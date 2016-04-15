Ryan Reynolds will suit up for Deadpool 2
Fox CEOs Stacey Snider and Jim Gianopulos confirm more is on the way from the unusual superhero
Deadpool 2 is in the works with Ryan Reynolds back as the lead, Fox co-CEOs Jim Gianopulos and Stacey Snider have confirmed.
The pair shared the update at CinemaCon in Las Vegas yesterday, adding that director Tim Miller will also be back, reports The Hollywood Reporter.
The news isn't exactly a surprise. The oddball X-Men spin-off, following the x-rated antics of this non-hero, was a big hit. A quick scan through box office ratings stories from its opening weekend alone and your eyes will go fuzzy thanks to all the 'biggest', 'best', 'record-breaking' headlines, which included the accolade of biggest-opening weekend for a first-time director.
If it ain't broke, don't fix it as they say.