The Fall Guy earned strong reviews from critics for its comedy, cast and ambitious action sequences, which bagged it a Guinness World Record win for most cannon rolls performed in a car.

The title's premium home release includes never-before-seen deleted scenes, including this light-hearted moment when Colt confronts the man who slipped him a hallucinogenic drug. It doesn't go very well.

Watch here:

More like this

The Fall Guy is a reimagining of the 1980s television series of the same name, with Iron Man 3's Drew Pearce penning the script and Deadpool 2 filmmaker David Leitch on directing duties.

The film is Gosling's follow-up to last year's box office juggernaut Barbie, where his comedic performance as Ken became one of the most talked-about of the year, even earning him an Academy Award nomination.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The supporting cast of The Fall Guy includes appearances from Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham, A Discovery of Witches star Teresa Palmer, Everything Everywhere All at Once breakout Stephanie Hsu and Black Panther's Winston Duke.

Gosling will next be seen in sci-fi feature Project Hail Mary, directed by Spider-Verse duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller, written by The Cabin in the Woods scribe Drew Goddard and co-starring Sandra Hüller (of The Zone of Interest and Anatomy of a Fall).

Advertisement

The Fall Guy is available now on digital platforms. Rent or buy on Amazon. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.