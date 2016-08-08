Fan spotted the announcement and shared it on Twitter even before the studio confirmed it, and are speculating as to whether it'll contain the first glimpse of Darth Vader.

The film, set in between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, tells the story of a group of rebels who attempt to steal the plans for the death star. It stars Felicity Jones, Ben Mendelsohn and Diego Luna and is directed by Godzilla's Gareth Edwards.

It's due to hit cinemas in December 2016.