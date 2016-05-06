Gervais revealed on Twitter that Brent would be releasing a single in July, a month ahead of the movie release on 19th August.

The movie soundtrack is also set to be released, but Gervais's announcement means that Brent could be a chart topper even before Life on the Road comes out.

As Gervais himself explained, the movie itself will see him "still wasting all his hard-earned money on trying to become a rock star," so he's clearly managed to cobble together enough to release a record.

"He works for the Slough-based company 'Lavichem', distributing cleaning products up and down the country," Gervais added. "But he wants to leave all that behind and get an album deal. He's taken all his holiday leave, cashed in a pension, and put together a group of top session musicians, (Foregone Conclusion, Mark II). Now he's off on a live tour with the aim of getting a record company to sign him."