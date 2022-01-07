Pushpa: The Rise release date, trailer and latest news

The hotly-anticipated movie Pushpa: The Rise – Part One finally landed in cinemas on 17th December 2021 – and was an instant hit.

Written and directed by Sukumar (Arya 1, Arya 2), co-produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, and with a soundtrack composed by Devi Sri Prasad, Pushpa: The Rise follows the titular character’s descent into the illegal red sandalwood smuggling trade, a rare tree that is native to the Seshachalam Hills in Rayalaseema, India.

Listed as an Endangered Species by the IUCN, smuggling red sanders can be a lucrative business, and the movie explores Pushpa’s attempts to accumulate wealth and power by rising up the ranks of the illegal trade.

“The moment I read the script, it instantly felt right to me,” actor Allu Arjun said (via Outlook India). “The story of an underdog rising up the ranks may sound run-of-the-mill, but the way his journey has been rendered in the movie, the multiple layers and nuances added to this character are so unique and unlike any other I have done so far in my career.”

The film’s sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, is scheduled to begin production this year.

The action film might have landed in cinemas around the world. But for those fans desperate to watch the action movie from the comfort of their own homes, when will Pushpa be coming to Amazon Prime Video? Read on for everything you need to know about the movie’s release date, as well as the latest cast and trailer information.

Pushpa: The Rise Amazon prime release date

Pushpa: The Rise is now available on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

The official Twitter page announced the digital release date.

“He’ll fight. He’ll run. He’ll jump. But he won’t succumb! Watch #PushpaOnPrime, January 7. In Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada,” the tweet read.

The movie landed in cinemas around the world on 17th December 2021.

The film was originally meant to release in cinemas back in August 2021, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend celebrations, but in May 2021 the release date was pushed back due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The makers of the film also revealed in a statement that it would be split into two parts.

“The excitement we witnessed for Introduction To Pushpa Raj was phenomenal and we are determined to take it all to the next level by releasing the film as a duology. We have the best stars, artists and technicians aboard and we hope to give the audience a memorable experience in the theatres through this story,” the statement read (via The Hindustan Times.)

Who’s in the cast of Pushpa: The Rise?

Mythri Movie Maker/ Muttamsetty

The movie has a star-studded cast, led by Allu Arjun, who plays the lead, while Rashmika Mandanna plays Pushpa’s love interest Srivalli.

In addition, Sunil plays notorious smuggler and Pushpa’s enemy Mangalam Srinu, Ajay Ghosh portrays Pushpa’s boss Konda Reddy, Dhananjaya plays Jolly Reddy, Konda Reddy’s brother, and Shatru portays DSP Govindappa.

The cast is rounded out by other actors including Fahadh Faasil as IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat and Rao Ramesh as Bhumireddy Siddappa Naidu.

Pushpa: The Rise plot

Set in the midst of the Seshachalam forests of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh, Pushpa: The Rise follows the story of how Pushpa – an ambitious, daily wage worker (Allu Arju) – descends into the world of red sanders smuggling, a rare wood from the jungles of Seshachalam Hills in Andhra Pradesh, and goes to great lengths to rise up the ranks of the smuggling trade.

A cat and mouse chase ensues between the smugglers and the police charged with raiding the woods and bringing down their organisations.

The movie’s emotional backstory explores Pushpa’s relationship with his mother, who was an outcast in society and scorned by everyone for being illegitimate, as well as his love interest Srivalli (Rashmika Mandanna).

Is there a trailer for Pushpa: The Rise?

A first trailer was released on 7th December 2021, giving viewers a taste of what to expect. Watch below:

A second trailer was released later in the month, giving fans a further look at many enemies hot on Pushpa’s heels as he rises up the ranks of the smuggling trade. Watch below: