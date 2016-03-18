Paul Rudd auditioned for Titanic and really, really wanted to play Jack Dawson
It could have been Kate and Paul...
It's hard to imagine anyone but Leonardo DiCaprio on a sinking ship with Kate Winslet — but at one point, Paul Rudd desperately wanted to play Titanic's Jack Dawson.
It turns out that the Friends actor auditioned to play the lead male role in the 1997 film, although he now thinks the right man got the job...
Why was he so keen to be in that particular Hollywood movie? Because his dad is a Titanic historian and he figured he'd be a perfect fit. In fact, he went into the audition telling casting directors about what kind of steel was used on the ship, how it was built and its dimensions. Just the sort of stuff a casting director wants to know...
It may not have gone quite how he'd hoped, but Rudd still got to act out Titanic's iconic love scene on the Late Late Show with fellow guest Diane Lane: