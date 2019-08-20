Get all the latest Crown news and views direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

“Trust me, I’ve tried!” the actress told EW when asked if she could persuade Waller-Bridge to get a Bond role. “I’ve asked!”

And you can’t blame her for trying: Colman also said she joined the cast of Fleabag after pleading with the writer.

"I think I begged Phoebe to be in it, when she was writing the first [series]," Colman explained.

"I will be eternally grateful to Phoebe, because she said, 'What sort of things do you want to say?' And I went, 'Could you write me someone who's a total [spells out a four-letter expletive]?'” she added.

“So she made up this person for me. Yeah. I always wanted to play the baddie and she’s written a really good one.”

Whether or not Waller-Bridge grants Colman's wish to appear in the spy saga we’ll have to see. But we do know for sure that she is set to portray Her Majesty in the upcoming third season of The Crown.

Taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Claire Foy, Colman will star alongside Tobias Menzies (Prince Philip) and Helena Bonham Carter (Princess Margaret) when the royal drama is released on Netflix 17th November.

Bond 25 will be released on 3rd April 2020 in the UK and 8th April in the USA