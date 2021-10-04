James Bond fans celebrate as No Time To Die appears to confirm Q’s sexuality

During Daniel Craig’s tenure as James Bond, many actors have put in impressive performances as both friends and foes of 007 but one of the most popular supporting players in recent years has been Ben Whishaw as Q.

The Paddington star took on the role of the iconic Quartermaster in 2012’s Skyfall, following a few films in which the character had been absent, and has won plaudits from fans and critics alike for his likeable interpretation of the role.

One thing that had been hinted at but not confirmed in previous 007 outings was Q’s sexuality, which has now been referenced in the new film No Time To Die via a short scene that takes place inside Q’s home.

The scene sees Bond (Craig) and Eve Moneypenny (Naomie Harris) turn up to request Q’s help in setting up a meeting with the imprisoned Ernst Stavro Blofeld, but to begin with he seems none too pleased about being disturbed.

The reason for his displeasure is that he is in the middle of preparing a meal for a dinner date – telling them that “he”, his date, will be there any moment.

Fans reacted to the revelation on social media, with many praising its inclusion.

“Q being confirmed gay was so good because it wasn’t pure unnatural or out of character or random,” one wrote. “It was just Bond showing up when Q was preparing a date it was so in character for both of them but now I want to see Q’s boyfriend.”

“Honestly the best bit of the film was finding out Q is gay,” a second said.

A third thanked Whishaw himself, saying: “Omg Q confirmed gay in No Time To Die… thank you Ben Whishaw for your service.”

Another also commented on the inclusion of the reference to Q’s sexual orientation.

Whishaw himself has recently been on record to say he would love to see an out gay actor take on the role of James Bond in future films, having been asked about the possibility in an interview with Attitude magazine.

“God, can you imagine?” he said. “I mean, it would be quite an extraordinary thing. Of course I would like to see that.”

He added, “I really believe that we should be working towards a world where anyone can play anything and it would be really thrilling if it didn’t matter about someone’s sexuality to take on a role like this.”