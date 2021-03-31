New film releases 2021 calendar

There’s hopefully not too much longer until cinemas can finally reopen their doors – and when they do so there’s a wealth of big-screen offerings on the cards.

Several films that have been delayed by the pandemic are set to be released later in 2021, including Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, James Bond flick No Time to Die, Marvel’s Black Widow and Eternals and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake – so it looks set to be a bumper year.

And even before cinemas are given the green light to open, there are a number of big releases making their way to VOD platforms – including awards contenders such as Minari and Nomadland and big-budget action films like Godzilla vs Kong.

There are also a few films that we expect to be released in 2021 but don’t yet have exact release dates, and some that have now been moved to 2022.

Here’s everything you need to know about all the biggest releases set to debut in 2021.

April

Godzilla vs Kong

Date of release: 2nd April (VOD platforms)

Cast: Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison

Director: Adam Wingard

The two gargantuan creatures cross paths in an epic battle – all while a human-led conspiracy group strives to defeat both of the Titans and reclaim the Earth for themselves.

Chaos Walking

Date of release: 2nd April (VOD platforms)

Cast: Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Kurt Sutter, Nick Jonas, Cynthia Erivo and David Oyelowo

Director: Doug Liman

Drama set in a dystopian world where there are no women and all living creatures can hear each others’ thoughts in a stream of images, words, and sounds called Noise.

Minari

Date of release: 2nd April (Via virtual cinemas)

Cast: Steven Yeun, Han Ye-ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Youn Yuh-jung, Will Patton

Sequel to the 2018 film about the beloved Beatrix Potter creation, in which the eponymous rabbit can’t seem to shake his reputation for mischief among the other rabbits and flees to a world where mischief is appreciated.

Promising Young Woman

Date of release: 16th April (on Sky Cinema)

Cast: Carey Mulligan, Alison Brie, Alfred Molina, Laverne Cox, Clancy Brown, Jennifer Coolidge, Adam Brody and Christopher Mintz-Plasse

Director: Emerald Fennell

Black comedy/thriller about a a med-school dropout who seeks to avenge her best friend, who was a victim of rape.

Mortal Kombat

Date of release: 16th April (VOD platforms)

Cast: Jessica McNamee, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks

Director: Simon McQuoid

Film based on the video game series of the same name and a reboot for the previous film franchise.

Nomadland Date of release: 30th April (On Disney Plus) Cast: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda May, Charlene Swankie, Bob Wells Director: Chloe Zhao A woman embarks on a journey through the American West after losing everything during the recession.

May

Sound Of Metal

Date of release: 17th May Cast: Riz Ahmed, Olivia Cooke, Paul Raci, Lauren Ridloff, Mathieu Amalric Director: Darius Marder A heavy-metal drummer’s life is thrown into freefall when he begins to lose his hearing.

The Courier

Date of release: 17th May

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Jessie Buckley, Rachel Brosnahan, Merab Ninidze, Angus Wright

Director: Dominic Cooke

The true story of the British businessman who helped MI6 penetrate the Soviet nuclear programme during the Cold War Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Date of release: 21st May

Cast: James Corden, Rose Byrne, David Oyelewo, Domhnall Gleeson, Elizabeth Debicki, Margot Robbie

Director: Will Gluck

Sequel to the 2018 film about the beloved Beatrix Potter creation, in which the eponymous rabbit can’t seem to shake his reputation for mischief among the other rabbits and flees to a world where mischief is appreciated.

Cruella

Release date: 28th May

Cast: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, Joel Fry, Mark Strong

Director: Craig Gillespie

A live-action prequel feature film following a young Cruella de Vil. June A Quiet Place Part II Date of release: 4th June Cast: Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy, Djimon Hounsou Director: John Krasinski Following the events at home, in A Quiet Place Part II the Abbott family now face the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realise the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats lurking beyond the sand path.

The Father

Date of release: 11th June Cast: Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman, Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell, Olivia Williams, Mark Gatiss Director: Florian Zeller Film adaptation of the play of the same name about a man who refuses assistance from his daughter as he ages while suffering from Dementia

Luca Release date: 18th June (On Disney Plus) Cast: Jacob Trembaly, Jack Dylan Glazer, Emma Berman, John Ratzenberger, Maya Rudolph Director: Enrico Casarosa On the Italian Riviera, an unlikely but strong friendship grows between a human being, Luca , and a sea monster disguised as a human.

In the Heights Release date: 18th June Cast: Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega Director: Jon M. Chu Film adaptation of Lin Manuel Miranda’s musical following a vibrant and tight-knit community in Washington Heights.

Freaky

Release date: 25th June

Cast: Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton, Katie Finneran, Celeste O’Connor, Alan Ruck

Director: Jon M. Chu

After swapping bodies with a deranged serial killer, a young girl in high school discovers she has less than 24 hours before the change becomes permanent.

July

Black Widow

Date of release: 9th July

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, Florence Pugh

Director: Cate Shortland

Natasha Romanoff finally gets her own Marvel film with Black Widow, which follows the events of Captain America: Civil War. In the superhero film, Romanoff is forced to confront her past, which involves travelling to Russia and reuniting with the people she trained with.

Fast and Furious 9 Date of release: 9th July Cast: Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. Director: Justin Lin In Fast and Furious 9 , Dominic Toretto and his crew join forces to battle the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered – his forsaken brother. While you’re waiting swat up and watch all the Fast and Furious movies in order Supernova

Date of release: 9th July

Cast: Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci, James Dreyfus, Pippa Haywood, Sarah Woodward

Director: Harry Macqueen

A gay couple – one a musician, the other a novelist – embark on a road trip as dementia starts to take hold of one of them.

The Croods 2: A New Age

Date of release: 16th July Cast: Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage Director: Joel Crawford This sequel to the 2013 animated hit The Croods follows the caveman family as they face their biggest threat since leaving the cave: another clan. Cinderella Date of release: 16th July Cast: Camila Cabello, Billy Porter as the Fab G, Idina Menzel, Nicholas Galitzine, Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver, Maddie Baillio, Charlotte Spencer, John Mulaney Director: Kay Cannon Romantic musical comedy film based on the fairy tale of the same name. Space Jam: A New Legacy Date of release: 16th July Cast: LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, Cedric Joe, Eric Bauza, Jeff Bergman Director: Malcolm D. Lee Sequel to the classic 1996 film starring basketball stars and Looney Tunes characters. The Forever Purge

Date of release: 16th July Cast: Ana de la Reguera, Josh Lucas, Tenoch Huerta, Leven Rambin, Will Patton, Cassidy Freeman Director: Everardo Gout The fifth and final instalment of the dystopian The Purge franchise.

Top Gun: Maverick Release date: 23rd July 2021 Cast: Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris Director: Joseph Kosinski In Top Gun: Maverick , after more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.

Old

Release date: 30th July 2021 Cast: Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Ken Leung, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Embeth Davidtz, Eliza Scanlen, Emun Elliott, Kathleen Chalfant, Thomasin McKenzie. Director: M. Night Shyamalan A family on a tropical holiday discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly—reducing their entire lives into a single day. Jungle Cruise Release date: 30th July 2021 Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Édgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti Set in the early 20th century, Disney film Jungle Cruise follows riverboat captain Frank (Johnson) as he embarks on a trip to find healing plant, the Tree of Life.

August

The Suicide Squad

Release date: 6th August 2021

Cast: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, and Peter Capaldi

Director: James Gunn

The latest film in the DC Extended Universe, The Suicide Squad is a follow up to the 2016 film Suicide Squad, with the group of super-villains sent to destroy a Nazi-era prison and laboratory.

Free Guy

Date of release: 13th August

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Taika Waititi

Director: Shawn Levy

In Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds plays a non-player character in video game Free City who starts to realise that he’s a disposable person inside a games console.

Candyman

Date of release: 27th August

Cast: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo

Director: Nia DaCosta

Co-written by Jordan Peele, Candyman is a reboot of the class 1992 horror film, based on Clive Barker’s short story The Forbidden. The thriller follows Anthony McCoy (Abdul-Mateen II) who discovers the true story behind Candyman – the ghost of a killer with a hook for a hand – after moving to the Cabrini Green neighbourhood.

September

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

Release date: 3rd September

Cast: Simu Liu, Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Ronny Chieng, Michelle Yeoh

Director: Destin Daniel Cretton

The movie, based on Marvel Comics, will focus on Shang-Chi ; “The Master of Kung-Fu”.

Respect MGM Date of release: 10th September Cast: Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron Director: Liesl Tommy Respect is the story of Aretha Franklin who sings in her father’s church choir as a child and grows up to become an international musical superstar and legend. Venom: Let There Be Carnage Date of release: 15th September Cast: Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, Naomie Harris Director: Andy Serkis Follow-up to 2018 superhero movie Venom, Venom 2 – aka Venom: Let There Be Carnage – will pit Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock against Woody Harrelson’s deranged Cletus Kasady. Dune CHIABELLA JAMES / WARNER BROS. Date of release: 17th September Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin Director: Denis Villeneuve In this adaptation of the sci-fi novel Dune, Duke Leto Atreides (Isaac) accepts his stewardship of desert planet Dune, the only source of ‘the spice’ – a drug which prolongs human life.

No Time to Die

MGM / Eon

Date of release: 30th September Cast: Daniel Craig, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, Ralph Fiennes, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas Director: Cary Fukunaga Daniel Craig’s 007 swansong sees Bond approached by his friend and CIA officer Felix Leiter, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist.

October

Halloween Kills

Date of release: 15th October

Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Nick Castle, James Jude Courtney, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Kyle Richards, Nancy Stephens, Charles Cyphers, Anthony Michael Hall

Director: David Gordon Green

Follow up to 2018’s Halloween reboot, set in the immediate aftermath of the film as Laurie Strode and her family work with new and old allies to form a mob against Michael Myers, who is still loose in Haddonfield.

The Boss Baby 2

Date of release: 22nd October

Cast: Alec Baldwin, John Flanagan, James McGrath

Director: Tom McGrath

Animated sequel to the 2016 film.

The Many Saints of Newark

Date of release: 22nd October

Cast: John Magaro, Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal, Leslie Odom Jr

Director: Alan Taylor

The Many Saints of Newark – a prequel to acclaimed TV series The Sopranos – takes a look at the formative years of New Jersey gangster, Tony Soprano.

Last Night in Soho

Universal Pictures

Date of release: 29th October

Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp

Director: Edgar Wright

A young girl, passionate about fashion design, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer.

November

Eternals

Date of release: 5th November

Cast: Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington

Director: Chloe Zhao

The saga of the Eternals , a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilisations.

Ghostbusters: After Life

Sony Pictures

Date of release: 12th November

Cast: Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts

Director: Jason Reitman

In Ghostbusters: Afterlife a single mother and her two children move to a new town and soon discover that they have a connection to the original Ghostbusters and their grandfather’s secret legacy.

Mission: Impossible 7

Date of release: 19th November

Cast: Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett, Frederick Schmidt, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, and Cary Elwes

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

The latest instalment of the high octane action franchise starring Tom Cruise as MIF agent Ethan Hunt.

December

West Side Story

Date of release: 10th December

Cast: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez

Director: Steven Spielberg

In this adaptation of the Broadway musical, West Side Story stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria, who fall in love despite being members of rival gangs.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Date of release: 17th December

Cast: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alfred Molina.

Director: Jon Watts

Latest instalment in the MCU and sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

The King’s Man Date of release: 22nd December Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Charles Dance Director: Matthew Vaughn In the prequel to the Kingsman films, The King’s Man, one man (Fiennes) and his protégé must band together to stop history’s worst tyrants from wiping out millions.

2021 releases TBC

The following films are expected to be released in 2021 but don’t yet have an official release date:

The French Dispatch

Date of release: 2021 TBC

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Bill Murray

Director: Wes Anderson

Wes Anderson’s latest star-studded comedy-drama centres around an American newspaper named The French Dispatch located in a fictional French city. There are three storylines told throughout the film, inspired by various real-life events.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Date of release: 2021 TBC

Cast: Max Harwood, Richard E. Grant, Sharon Horgan, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Sarah Lancashire, and Ralph Ineson.

Director: Jonathan Butterell

Feature film adaptation of the musical about a teenager from Sheffield who wants to be a drag queen.

Date of release: 2021 TBC

Cast: H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal

Director: Loren Bouchard

Feature film based on the animated TV series.

2022 releases

The following films had originally been scheduled for 2021 but were moved back to 2022 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic:

Deep Water

Date of release: 14th January 2022

Cast: Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas

Director: Adrian Lyne

In this erotic thriller, Affleck and de Armas play married couple Vic and Melinda, who fall out of love with one another and begin playing mind games which starts to have deadly effects on the people around them.

Morbius

Date of release: 21st January 2022

Cast: Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson

Director: Daniel Espinosa

Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but when his experiment goes wrong, he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead.

Death on the Nile

Date of release: 11th February 2022

Cast: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Death on Nile sees Kenneth Branagh reprise his role as Hercule Poirot in this Agatha Christie adaptation. Poirot is tasked with uncovering a murderer whilst on holiday in Egypt

Jurassic World: Dominion