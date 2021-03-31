New film releases 2021 calendar
From No Time to Die to Top Gun: Maverick, here's a list of all the films being released in cinemas this year.
There’s hopefully not too much longer until cinemas can finally reopen their doors – and when they do so there’s a wealth of big-screen offerings on the cards.
Several films that have been delayed by the pandemic are set to be released later in 2021, including Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, James Bond flick No Time to Die, Marvel’s Black Widow and Eternals and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake – so it looks set to be a bumper year.
And even before cinemas are given the green light to open, there are a number of big releases making their way to VOD platforms – including awards contenders such as Minari and Nomadland and big-budget action films like Godzilla vs Kong.
There are also a few films that we expect to be released in 2021 but don’t yet have exact release dates, and some that have now been moved to 2022.
Here’s everything you need to know about all the biggest releases set to debut in 2021.
April
Godzilla vs Kong
Date of release: 2nd April (VOD platforms)
Cast: Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison
Director: Adam Wingard
The two gargantuan creatures cross paths in an epic battle – all while a human-led conspiracy group strives to defeat both of the Titans and reclaim the Earth for themselves.
Chaos Walking
Date of release: 2nd April (VOD platforms)
Cast: Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Kurt Sutter, Nick Jonas, Cynthia Erivo and David Oyelowo
Director: Doug Liman
Minari
Date of release: 2nd April (Via virtual cinemas)
Cast: Steven Yeun, Han Ye-ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Youn Yuh-jung, Will Patton
Director: Will Gluck
Sequel to the 2018 film about the beloved Beatrix Potter creation, in which the eponymous rabbit can’t seem to shake his reputation for mischief among the other rabbits and flees to a world where mischief is appreciated.
Promising Young Woman
Date of release: 16th April (on Sky Cinema)
Cast: Carey Mulligan, Alison Brie, Alfred Molina, Laverne Cox, Clancy Brown, Jennifer Coolidge, Adam Brody and Christopher Mintz-Plasse
Director: Emerald Fennell
Black comedy/thriller about a a med-school dropout who seeks to avenge her best friend, who was a victim of rape.
Mortal Kombat
Date of release: 16th April (VOD platforms)
Cast: Jessica McNamee, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks
Director: Simon McQuoid
Film based on the video game series of the same name and a reboot for the previous film franchise.
Nomadland
Date of release: 30th April (On Disney Plus)
Cast: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda May, Charlene Swankie, Bob Wells
Director: Chloe Zhao
May
Sound Of Metal
Date of release: 17th May
Cast: Riz Ahmed, Olivia Cooke, Paul Raci, Lauren Ridloff, Mathieu Amalric
Director: Darius Marder
The Courier
Date of release: 17th May
Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Jessie Buckley, Rachel Brosnahan, Merab Ninidze, Angus Wright
Director: Dominic Cooke
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
Date of release: 21st May
Cast: James Corden, Rose Byrne, David Oyelewo, Domhnall Gleeson, Elizabeth Debicki, Margot Robbie
Director: Will Gluck
Sequel to the 2018 film about the beloved Beatrix Potter creation, in which the eponymous rabbit can’t seem to shake his reputation for mischief among the other rabbits and flees to a world where mischief is appreciated.
Cruella
Release date: 28th May
Cast: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, Joel Fry, Mark Strong
Director: Craig Gillespie
June
A Quiet Place Part II
Date of release: 4th June
Cast: Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy, Djimon Hounsou
Director: John Krasinski
The Father
Date of release: 11th June
Cast: Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman, Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell, Olivia Williams, Mark Gatiss
Director: Florian Zeller
Luca
Release date: 18th June (On Disney Plus)
Cast: Jacob Trembaly, Jack Dylan Glazer, Emma Berman, John Ratzenberger, Maya Rudolph
Director: Enrico Casarosa
In the Heights
Release date: 18th June
Cast: Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega
Director: Jon M. Chu
Freaky
Release date: 25th June
Cast: Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton, Katie Finneran, Celeste O’Connor, Alan Ruck
Director: Jon M. Chu
July
Black Widow
Date of release: 9th July
Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, Florence Pugh
Director: Cate Shortland
Natasha Romanoff finally gets her own Marvel film with Black Widow, which follows the events of Captain America: Civil War. In the superhero film, Romanoff is forced to confront her past, which involves travelling to Russia and reuniting with the people she trained with.
Fast and Furious 9
Date of release: 9th July
Cast: Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron.
Director: Justin Lin
Supernova
Date of release: 9th July
Cast: Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci, James Dreyfus, Pippa Haywood, Sarah Woodward
Director: Harry Macqueen
The Croods 2: A New Age
Date of release: 16th July
Cast: Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage
Director: Joel Crawford
This sequel to the 2013 animated hit The Croods follows the caveman family as they face their biggest threat since leaving the cave: another clan.
Cinderella
Date of release: 16th July
Cast: Camila Cabello, Billy Porter as the Fab G, Idina Menzel, Nicholas Galitzine, Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver, Maddie Baillio, Charlotte Spencer, John Mulaney
Director: Kay Cannon
Romantic musical comedy film based on the fairy tale of the same name.
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Date of release: 16th July
Cast: LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, Cedric Joe, Eric Bauza, Jeff Bergman
Director: Malcolm D. Lee
Sequel to the classic 1996 film starring basketball stars and Looney Tunes characters.
The Forever Purge
Date of release: 16th July
Cast: Ana de la Reguera, Josh Lucas, Tenoch Huerta, Leven Rambin, Will Patton, Cassidy Freeman
Director: Everardo Gout
The fifth and final instalment of the dystopian The Purge franchise.
Top Gun: Maverick
Release date: 23rd July 2021
Cast: Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris
Director: Joseph Kosinski
Old
Release date: 30th July 2021
Cast: Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Ken Leung, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Embeth Davidtz, Eliza Scanlen, Emun Elliott, Kathleen Chalfant, Thomasin McKenzie.
Director: M. Night Shyamalan
A family on a tropical holiday discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly—reducing their entire lives into a single day.
Jungle Cruise
Release date: 30th July 2021
Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Édgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti
Set in the early 20th century, Disney film Jungle Cruise follows riverboat captain Frank (Johnson) as he embarks on a trip to find healing plant, the Tree of Life.
August
The Suicide Squad
Release date: 6th August 2021
Cast: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, and Peter Capaldi
Director: James Gunn
The latest film in the DC Extended Universe, The Suicide Squad is a follow up to the 2016 film Suicide Squad, with the group of super-villains sent to destroy a Nazi-era prison and laboratory.
Free Guy
Date of release: 13th August
Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Taika Waititi
Director: Shawn Levy
In Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds plays a non-player character in video game Free City who starts to realise that he’s a disposable person inside a games console.
Candyman
Date of release: 27th August
Cast: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo
Director: Nia DaCosta
Co-written by Jordan Peele, Candyman is a reboot of the class 1992 horror film, based on Clive Barker’s short story The Forbidden. The thriller follows Anthony McCoy (Abdul-Mateen II) who discovers the true story behind Candyman – the ghost of a killer with a hook for a hand – after moving to the Cabrini Green neighbourhood.
September
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
Release date: 3rd September
Cast: Simu Liu, Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Ronny Chieng, Michelle Yeoh
Director: Destin Daniel Cretton
Respect
Date of release: 10th September
Cast: Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron
Director: Liesl Tommy
Respect is the story of Aretha Franklin who sings in her father’s church choir as a child and grows up to become an international musical superstar and legend.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Date of release: 15th September
Cast: Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, Naomie Harris
Director: Andy Serkis
Follow-up to 2018 superhero movie Venom, Venom 2 – aka Venom: Let There Be Carnage – will pit Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock against Woody Harrelson’s deranged Cletus Kasady.
Dune
Date of release: 17th September
Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin
Director: Denis Villeneuve
In this adaptation of the sci-fi novel Dune, Duke Leto Atreides (Isaac) accepts his stewardship of desert planet Dune, the only source of ‘the spice’ – a drug which prolongs human life.
No Time to Die
Date of release: 30th September
Cast: Daniel Craig, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, Ralph Fiennes, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas
Director: Cary Fukunaga
Daniel Craig’s 007 swansong sees Bond approached by his friend and CIA officer Felix Leiter, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist.
October
Halloween Kills
Date of release: 15th October
Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Nick Castle, James Jude Courtney, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Kyle Richards, Nancy Stephens, Charles Cyphers, Anthony Michael Hall
Director: David Gordon Green
Follow up to 2018’s Halloween reboot, set in the immediate aftermath of the film as Laurie Strode and her family work with new and old allies to form a mob against Michael Myers, who is still loose in Haddonfield.
The Boss Baby 2
Date of release: 22nd October
Cast: Alec Baldwin, John Flanagan, James McGrath
Director: Tom McGrath
Animated sequel to the 2016 film.
The Many Saints of Newark
Date of release: 22nd October
Cast: John Magaro, Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal, Leslie Odom Jr
Director: Alan Taylor
The Many Saints of Newark – a prequel to acclaimed TV series The Sopranos – takes a look at the formative years of New Jersey gangster, Tony Soprano.
Last Night in Soho
Date of release: 29th October
Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp
Director: Edgar Wright
A young girl, passionate about fashion design, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer.
November
Eternals
Date of release: 5th November
Cast: Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington
Director: Chloe Zhao
Ghostbusters: After Life
Date of release: 12th November
Cast: Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts
Director: Jason Reitman
In Ghostbusters: Afterlife a single mother and her two children move to a new town and soon discover that they have a connection to the original Ghostbusters and their grandfather’s secret legacy.
Mission: Impossible 7
Date of release: 19th November
Cast: Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett, Frederick Schmidt, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, and Cary Elwes
Director: Christopher McQuarrie
The latest instalment of the high octane action franchise starring Tom Cruise as MIF agent Ethan Hunt.
December
West Side Story
Date of release: 10th December
Cast: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez
Director: Steven Spielberg
In this adaptation of the Broadway musical, West Side Story stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria, who fall in love despite being members of rival gangs.
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Date of release: 17th December
Cast: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alfred Molina.
Director: Jon Watts
Latest instalment in the MCU and sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).
The King’s Man
Date of release: 22nd December
Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Charles Dance
Director: Matthew Vaughn
In the prequel to the Kingsman films, The King’s Man, one man (Fiennes) and his protégé must band together to stop history’s worst tyrants from wiping out millions.
2021 releases TBC
The following films are expected to be released in 2021 but don’t yet have an official release date:
The French Dispatch
Date of release: 2021 TBC
Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Bill Murray
Director: Wes Anderson
Wes Anderson’s latest star-studded comedy-drama centres around an American newspaper named The French Dispatch located in a fictional French city. There are three storylines told throughout the film, inspired by various real-life events.
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
Date of release: 2021 TBC
Cast: Max Harwood, Richard E. Grant, Sharon Horgan, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Sarah Lancashire, and Ralph Ineson.
Director: Jonathan Butterell
Feature film adaptation of the musical about a teenager from Sheffield who wants to be a drag queen.
Bob’s Burgers: The Movie
Date of release: 2021 TBC
Cast: H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal
Director: Loren Bouchard
Feature film based on the animated TV series.
2022 releases
The following films had originally been scheduled for 2021 but were moved back to 2022 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic:
Deep Water
Date of release: 14th January 2022
Cast: Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas
Director: Adrian Lyne
In this erotic thriller, Affleck and de Armas play married couple Vic and Melinda, who fall out of love with one another and begin playing mind games which starts to have deadly effects on the people around them.
Morbius
Date of release: 21st January 2022
Cast: Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson
Director: Daniel Espinosa
Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but when his experiment goes wrong, he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead.
Death on the Nile
Date of release: 11th February 2022
Cast: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening
Director: Kenneth Branagh
Death on Nile sees Kenneth Branagh reprise his role as Hercule Poirot in this Agatha Christie adaptation. Poirot is tasked with uncovering a murderer whilst on holiday in Egypt
Jurassic World: Dominion
Release date: 10th June 2022
Cast: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith
Director: Colin Trevorrow
Also known as Jurassic World 3, the latest film in the ongoing Jurassic Park franchise will see original franchise leads Neill, Dern and Goldblum reunite.
