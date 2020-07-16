The film's synopsis reads, "When Quinn Ackerman’s (Carpenter) admission to the college of her dreams depends on her performance at a dance competition, she forms a ragtag group of dancers to take on the best squad in school...now she just needs to learn how to dance."

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In the trailer, Quinn teams up with an eclectic group of dancers, including: her friend Jas (Koshy); the former choreographer of the rival school dance troupe (The Thunderbirds); a diamond-in-the-rough dancer flying under the radar on social media; and a Conan O'Brien lookalike who is supposedly the "best flipper in town".

The film is from the same makers behind To All The Boys I've Loved Before and The Kissing Booth - so it was hardly surprising when we spotted Jordan Fisher, who played Lara Jean's sixth grade crush John Ambrose in the sequel To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

More like this

Meanwhile the hilarious stand up comic Michelle Buteau also appears in the trailer, apparently playing a straight-talking college admissions administrator who serves up some hard truths to Quinn (sample: "Squirrel friend, are you for real?").

The film, also exec produced by Carpenter, will be released 7th August, and you can watch the brand new trailer below.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.