Netflix changed the ending to The Notebook and fans are NOT happy
Some fans have accused the streaming giant of 'ruining' the beloved film
If you're watching the weepy romance The Notebook, you know what you're signing up for: full investment in Noah (Ryan Gosling) and Allie's (Rachel McAdams) forbidden romance... and a box of used tissues by the end credits.
**Spoilers for The Notebook follow**
But Netflix users have discovered that the streaming giant's cut of the film has a different ending to the heartbreaking one they know and love, which originally sees Noah and Allie die in bed together as an elderly couple.
- Listen to the RadioTimes.com Podcast now: subscribe on iTunes / subscribe on Google Podcasts
- Netflix March 2019 new releases
- New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day
- Top 50 Netflix movies
- The best movies to watch right now on Amazon Prime Video
Need something new to watch on Netflix? Click here
In the version available on Netflix, viewers only see an ambiguous shot of birds flying over a lake — and fans of the film are not happy about it.
"Why did Netflix change the ending of the Notebook, the best part of watching it is having your heart break at the end," wrote Twitter user Katie.
More like this
"It's shocking...! Give us back our gut wrenching tears," another Twitter user said.
It's unclear whether Netflix actually edited the film itself or is simply using an alternative cut to the one most people have seen, but that hasn't stopped some viewers sharing their concerns that the service may have "messed" with other movies and shows.
Some even threatened to switch to another streaming service or else buy a physical copy of the film after Netflix 'ruined' the beloved movie.
Netflix, give us back our ugly crying, please.