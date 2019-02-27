But Netflix users have discovered that the streaming giant's cut of the film has a different ending to the heartbreaking one they know and love, which originally sees Noah and Allie die in bed together as an elderly couple.

In the version available on Netflix, viewers only see an ambiguous shot of birds flying over a lake — and fans of the film are not happy about it.

"Why did Netflix change the ending of the Notebook, the best part of watching it is having your heart break at the end," wrote Twitter user Katie.

"It's shocking...! Give us back our gut wrenching tears," another Twitter user said.

It's unclear whether Netflix actually edited the film itself or is simply using an alternative cut to the one most people have seen, but that hasn't stopped some viewers sharing their concerns that the service may have "messed" with other movies and shows.

Some even threatened to switch to another streaming service or else buy a physical copy of the film after Netflix 'ruined' the beloved movie.

Netflix, give us back our ugly crying, please.