The film tells a tale of two feuding Long Island families, which sees their bitter rivalry come to ahead when one of their teenage daughters is diagnosed with cancer.

“We are so grateful to Netflix for their confidence in us and this beautiful story, which we have spent years writing and developing,” said both Millie and Paige in a statement to Variety. “It’s about friendship, family and overcoming obstacles when it feels like the world is pushing you down. It’s been a labour of love, literally.”

While no actors have been cast at this stage, Anna Klassen (who has previously worked as a film journalist) will be adapting the story – confirming the news on her own Twitter page.

“I'm so excited to write this film and share a story that is deeply personal to Millie and her family,” she said.

Lisa Nishimura, VP of independent film and documentary features for Netflix, said: “Millie is an extraordinary creative talent. We’ve been lucky to have her in our family from the beginning of her career. It is a genuine thrill to witness Millie bring her distinct vision to the screen, now as a writer and producer, alongside her sister on this wonderful film.”